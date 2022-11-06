Video Of Baby Rhino Jumping And Skipping Like Its Goat Friend Melts Hearts On Internet

The adorable video was actually captured in 2020 in South Africa.

A wholesome video showing an innocent exchange between a baby rhinoceros and a goat is melting hearts on social media. The short clip was posted by Twitter handle called 'Fascinating' on Friday, and since then it has accumulated more than 2.3 million views and over 128,000 likes.

"A baby rhino imitates his goat friend," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

A baby rhino imitates his goat friend.pic.twitter.com/IpzEKlcga1 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 4, 2022

The adorable video was actually captured in 2020 by Karien Smit at Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre in South Africa, Daily Star reported. It showed a young rhino trying to skip with joy like its goat friend.

Also Read | Tiger Loses "Hide And Seek" Battle With Nilgai, Internet Says "Tough Life"

At first, the baby rhinoceros was seen watching the lively goat charging around in circles and leaping up and down. Seconds later, the heavily-built young rhino was also seen joining in and skipping and jumping along with its goat friend.

The 14-second video quickly grabbed internet users' eyeballs as they flooded the comment section with all sorts of reactions.

"This is adorable and hilarious at the same time!" wrote one user. "Rhinos can be quite friendly when they don't identify you as a threat. The problem is that their poor eyesight and generational paranoia makes them identify nearly everything as a threat," explained another.

Also Read | World's Best Cheese For 2022 Has Officially Been Revealed

A third commented, "So cute!!!! i love baby goats they always look so happy and full of energy". "Didn't know rhinos can hop," wrote fourth.

The strange bond between two different species of animals is a delight to watch. Last month, a video showing a goat and his little monkey friend eating berries together also surfaced on social media.

In the clip, a man was seen calling out to the goat with a handful of berries. Hearing this, the goat, with a baby monkey clinging to its back, emerged from the woods. The two were seen relishing the berries.

Featured Video Of The Day Truth Vs Hype: Ram Rahim: Rape, Murder And Brazenness