Viral Video: Tiger Loses 'Hide And Seek' Battle With Nilgai, Internet Says 'Tough Life'

The animal kingdom undoubtedly offers some of the most entertaining and fascinating videos. And now one such video showing a "hide and seek" battle between a nilgai (bluebuck) and a tiger is gaining traction on social media.

The clip was shared on Twitter on Sunday morning by wildlife photographer Rajesh Sanap. "Hide and seek! It began when she saw the #Nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the #tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shot at Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh. It has been shared on several social media platforms.

The video showed the tiger trying to sneakily approach the antelope in the hope to attack it. But as the wild cat continued its hunt by crouching on the road, instead of hiding in the grass, the bluebuck is seen spotting the tiger and running away.

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has accumulated nearly 900 likes on Twitter. On Youtube, it garnered more than 508,000 views and over 1,500 likes.

The short clip left internet users simply amazed. "It's a tough life for the hunter and the hunted," wrote one user. Another shocked user "commented, "There is no way tiger would look that smaller to nilgai. Is it fully grown tiger?"

A third simply said, "superb," while a fourth added, "Well, stalking, anyway. Even within a few yards and exposed on the road, that crazy-looking bluebuck wasn't sure if something was there. I'd have walked right into it's jaws before I suspected a thing".

Meanwhile, speaking of tigers, earlier a video showing a tiger roaming near the edge of the Golf Course in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, surfaced on social media. An officer working with the Indian Railway Accounts Service, Ananth Rupanagudi took to Twitter to share the videos and pictures.

