Video Of Pet Iguana Eating Watermelon With Owner Goes Viral

One can find a number of videos of animals on the internet. Some can make you laugh your heart out, some can make you go 'aww' with their cuteness, while others are just bizarre. In one such example of a bizarre video, a man is seen sharing a piece of watermelon with his pet iguana.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Buitengebieden on November 2. In the video, a man can be eating a slice of a cake when an iguana comes and shares the same with him. The internet is in awe of how the iguana is eating the watermelon in this 29-second clip.

"Sharing is caring," reads the caption of the video. It has amassed over 6.2 lakh views and over 25,000 likes.

The original video was posted on Instagram by user Buddy & DragonDAD. As per this handle, the pet iguana is named 'Buddy'. The owner often shares several reels and pictures of the reptile and its antics.

Many users took to Twitter to express their amusement looking at the video. One user wrote, "Sharing watermelon with your iguana: Now that's love!" commented one user. Another peron wrote, "Ewww!! I feel weird seeing lizards! It's scary!!.cool" A third person said, ''Break a piece off for it. Don't eat from the same piece!"

Some users also got nostalgic and missed their reptile pets."Used to have one of these. Awesome creatures," said someone. Another Twitter user said, "I miss my baby dragon Lenny the iguana"

Others also noticed the details on the watermelon that looked juicy and seedless. "A seedless watermelon is not a watermelon at all," said one. "Is no one gonna talk about how perfectly seedless this watermelon is?"commented another.

