World's Best Cheese For 2022 Has Officially Been Revealed

Gruyere from Switzerland was named the 2022 World Champion Cheese.

All the cheese lovers- have you ever imagined a competition where thousands of cheese varieties would compete against each other in one room to find out the best one? Maybe, no. But in a unique contest, over 4,400 cheese varieties from across the world competed for the title of world's best cheese at the World Cheese Awards which took place in Wales, United Kingdom.

The 34th edition of World Cheese Awards took place on November 2 and saw 4,434 entries of the most diverse cheese varieties from 42 countries, as per the details shared by the organisers of the awards. Le Gruyere AOP Surchoix was crowned the title of the World Champion Cheese.

This winner was chosen by a panel of 250 top international judges after shortlisting to 98 "super gold" champions and then to a final 16.

As reported by CNN, judges described the Le Gruyere AOP surchoix, entered by Swiss cheese maker Vorderfultigen and affineur (refiner) Gourmino, as a "really refined, hand-crafted cheese" that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs, fruits and leather. "A cheese with a lot of taste and bouquet." It is slightly crumbly and made from raw cow's milk.

The second place was bagged the Gorgonzola Dolce DOP made by De' Magi in Italy, while third place was taken by Alde Fryske, which is made by Dutch cheesemakers De Fryske.

16 Super Gold winners were officially declared the world's best cheeses for 2022. These include four UK cheese varieties, three from France and three from Italy, and one each from USA, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

John Farrand, the Managing Director of Guild of Fine Food, who are also the organisers of this edition of the annual awards in partnership with the Welsh government, told CNN that one such victory can push a tiny artisan cheese maker into the big time. The outlet said that he gave them an example of a Norwegian cheese producer, who won a few years ago when he was on the verge of retirement. That victory inspired his son to change his career plans and eventually a tiny operation was built into a major exporter.

