This Video Of Goat And His Little Monkey Friend Eating Berries Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Watch goat and baby monkey's little adventure in this video.

Having a dull day at work? We've something which will cheer you up. An old video of a goat and his little monkey friend eating berries together, which originally went viral last year, has resurfaced on Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen calling out to the goat with handful of berries. Hearing the man's call, the goat emerges from the woods and runs towards the man. It starts eating the berries with a baby monkey clinging to its neck.

The goat can be seen eating the berries one after the other. Seconds later, the baby monkey also joins the goat and starts enjoying the berries. Later in the video, the monkey makes itself comfortable on the goat's back and relishes the berries.

Watch the video here:

Goat and his little monkey friend.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/mp7recVIHo — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 8, 2022

The video was originally shared by Bui Minh Thanh on the YouTube channel ‘Animals Home' and it has been reshared by Twitter handle Buitengebieden on Thursday. The video has received nearly 4,10,000 views, and 22,300 likes on Twitter. It has been retweeted more than 3,442 times.

Internet is in love with the duo. A user wrote, “I wish we could observe this pair without disturbing them and just see what little adventures they go on. When they find a pond, when they nap, when they frolic. Oh my god, the cutest.” Another user commented, “OMG! Why did they cut it off? I wanted to watch this forever.” “Holy shit! How did I not see the monkey?!? I kept waiting and then I realized he'd been there the whole time,” third user wrote. “Omg.. it literally took me several seconds to see the monkey!!! How cuuute,” read another comment.

The video was first shared on the YouTube channel 'Animals Home', which follows the adventures of a monkey named Bibi.