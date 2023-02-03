Video Of Man Teaching Elderly Woman How To Use Smart TV Wins Internet

The post has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 288,000 likes.

A video of a man teaching an elderly woman how to use a smart television has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and re-shared on Twitter on Thursday, shows a man explaining to an elderly woman about different streaming apps on a smart TV.

In the video, the man explains to the woman how to find different OTT (Over The Top) platforms on a smart television. He tells her that all the squares appearing on the screen of the television have their own individual apps. From Amazon Prime to Netflix, the man explains that they have nothing to do with each other but are all apps.

Watch the video below:

How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial? pic.twitter.com/c4wEoPjXul — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 2, 2023

"We have Prime Video and we also have Netflix," the man says. He then instructs her to find Netflix on the screen following which the elderly woman scrolls down to the streaming app and learns how to open it.

Twitter user Chris Evans shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial?"

Shared just a few days ago, the post has already accumulated more than 4 million views and over 288,000 likes.

"A good son would go there walk them through and patiently explain the process and then when they call for help you are happy to help. Don't block me!!" wrote one user in the comment section. "My parents are big fans of the old "just do it when you get here in-person." We're not even on the same continent, but ok, if you don't mind the wait, lol," said another.

A third user commented, "Me helping my mom with her phone every single time I see her." "I need this for my dad! When I tried to explain to him what YoutubeTV was, it literally could not grasp the concept. He has cable because the apps were to confusing," shared fourth. "I love that he did this this information class for his mom. Is adorable," added another.

