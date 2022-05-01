Video Of Man Dancing With Two Giant Pythons On His Shoulders Leaves Internet Stunned

Since shared, the clip has garnered more than 44,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Pythons are not poisonous snakes, but they are capable of swallowing a person entirely because of their large size. So, when a man is captured on camera dancing with not one but two giant pythons on his shoulders, it's bound to shock the internet. A recent video shows a man doing exactly that. Shared on Instagram, the caption of the post informed that the video features two reticulated pythons, which are the longest snakes in the world.

Watch the video below:

The short clip shows an Indonesian man with two reticulated pythons, which can grow more than 20 feet in length, hanging on his shoulders. The snakes have their heads upside down behind the man, while he can be seen taking steps sideways and dancing with the giant pythons. He is seen being cautious while moving the big reptiles as they appear to be heavy.

Since shared, the clip has garnered more than 44,000 likes and hundreds of comments. It has left social media users stunned. While one user wrote, “So dangerous,” another added, “People be playing with their lives.” One internet user jokingly even wrote, “Snakes are like, ‘so help me God, you embarrass us one more time!'”

Viral Video | Enormous Black Mamba Snake Filmed Crossing Road in South Africa After Being Run Over By Car

It is to mention that pythons are primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, south-eastern Pakistan, southern China, the Philippines and Australia. Reticulated pythons, on the other hand, has a specie native to Southeast Asia. It is the heaviest snake and an incredible swimmer, but they are non-venomous. They still pose an immense threat with their ability to swallow things bigger than them and they can still bite humans.

Meanwhile, in another such video, a man was recently seen trying to kiss a King Cobra on his head in the presence of a huge audience. The snake in the clip is seen in a defensive position, while the man kisses the reptile twice from behind. The first time, the venomous snake even opened its mouth, ready to bite the expert.