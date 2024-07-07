Video Of Little Girl Posing For Aadhar Card Pic Is Viral. Internet Call Her 'Parle G Girl'

The video has gathered 18.3 million views on Instagram

Forget hiding your Aadhaar card photo! This little girl is making sure her official picture shines. A viral video captures Gungun's charming personality as she visits an Aadhaar enrollment centre.

As the operator prepares to take her photo, Gungun transforms into a tiny supermodel. The video shows her striking a series of adorable poses: a sweet smile with a hand on her face, a playful side glance, and even some dance moves! Her parents, chuckling in the background, try gently to keep her still while the operator patiently captures a clear shot of her official ID.

The text on the video reads, "Aadhar Card photoshoot gone wrong."

Watch the video here:

The video has gathered 18.3 million views on Instagram and a range of comments. Social media users even nicknamed her "Parle G girl".

A user wrote, "Her happiness reflects that parents are in a healthy relationship at their home, no toxicity, no shouting, only love and care."

Another user wrote, "The parle G girl!"

"TOOO CUTE, Same experience I had last summer when I took my 2 plus aged daughter for Aadhar Card photography," the third user commented on Instagram.

"Only person that would look cute in the Aadhar picture," the fourth user wrote.

"Even she knows how to pose for a photo and I still don't know," the fifth user commented.

The video was posted on the Instagram handle named BabyNaysha in late June.