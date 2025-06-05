How To Get Rs 10,000 Personal Loan Using Aadhaar Card: Eligibility And Application Guide

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Personal loans can be accessed quickly with flexible repayment options. Aadhaar simplifies the loan application process by reducing paperwork and enabling online KYC. These loans are unsecured, using Aadhaar as proof of identity, address, and age.

Personal loans offer instant cash with flexible repayment options and quick disbursement. Gone are the days of gathering a stack of documents for a loan application. With Aadhaar, applying for a loan has become hassle-free, requiring minimal documents and enabling online KYC verification. Aadhaar card loans are personal loans that use your Aadhaar as the primary verification document, saving time on paperwork. Many lenders, including banks, NBFCs, and fintech platforms, offer small loans with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation.

Aadhaar-based loans offer instant approval and disbursal through online verification, minimising paperwork. With Aadhaar serving as proof of identity, address, and age, these loans are completely unsecured and collateral-free. Applications can be conveniently submitted through mobile apps or official websites.

To apply for a ₹10,000 loan on an Aadhaar card, follow these steps:

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-55 years or 18-60 years, depending on the lender

Monthly salary: ₹12,000 or above ₹15,000, depending on the lender

Credit score: 700 or above, with some lenders requiring a score above 650

Employment status: Salaried or self-employed

Work experience: At least one year

Application Process

Choose a lender: Select a reputable lender like NoBroker InstaCash or Credmudra that offers Rs 10,000 loans on Aadhaar cards. Download the app or visit the website: Get the lender's app or visit their website. Fill in the application: Provide personal and professional details, including your Aadhaar number. Complete KYC verification: Upload required documents and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Apply: Review and submit your application. If eligible, the loan amount is credited to your bank account within 2-3 days.

Required Documents