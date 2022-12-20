Video Of Flock Of Flamingos At Tamil Nadu Sanctuary Leaves Internet Mesmerised

The video has garnered more than 24,000 views and over 1,188 likes.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu recently shared a beautiful video showing flamingos flocking at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. The Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary is situated in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It is around 370 kilometres south of the state capital Chennai.

While sharing the mesmerising video on Twitter, Ms Sahu wrote, "Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans.More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in Muthupettai mangrove area. Mesmerising indeed #TNForest #pointcalimere Beautiful video by DFO Arivoli."

Watch the video below:

Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans.More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in Muthupettai mangrove area.Mesmerising indeed #TNForest#pointcalimere Beautiful video by DFO Arivoli @TNDIPRNEWSpic.twitter.com/oUuHPrKHDR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 17, 2022

In the clip, the colony of flamingos are seen running through a shallow water body, before taking off together.

Ms Sahu shared the clip on Saturday, and since then the post has garnered more than 24,000 views and over 1,188 likes. In the comment section, while some called the video simply "beautiful," others called it a "heartwarming sight".

"This is such a heart warming sight to see flamingos flocking together," wrote one user. "It's really amazing and beautiful flying Migratery Birds, merging with Nature," said another.

A third user commented, "The shot, sun rays on water looks like molten gold," while a fourth simply added, "Mesmerizing indeed."

Meanwhile, Ms Sahu is an avid social media user. A while back she shared a video showing how breakfast is prepared for the animal at Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The clip featured several elephants waiting for their breakfast patiently and reserve workers preparing the meal for the jumbos.

The workers were seen mixing rice, ragi and jaggery carefully curated by the camp veterinarian. The video accumulated more than 52,000 views on Twitter.

