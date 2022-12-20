Video: 2 Boys Wanted To Take A Picture With A Car, What The Owner Did Next Is Too Sweet

The car owner's sweet gesture melted hearts of internet users

The world could definitely use a little more kindness. It's so easy to get caught up in one's worries to notice that someone else could use a little help. Thankfully, there are good Samaritans around us, who with their sweet and kind deeds, make the world a little better. One such viral video captured the reaction of a man when he saw two boys taking a picture with his car. Instead of turning them away, he did an incredibly sweet thing for them, winning the hearts of social media users.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Anshu Batra, which has amassed over 47 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the car owner is seen watching CCTV footage of two boys admiring his car and posing in front of it while it is parked outside. When they come closer to have a better look at the car, the owner steps out onto the balcony and offers to take the keys to his car so they could open it. He then came downstairs and opened his car for the boys, so that they could take better pictures and videos with the vehicle.

The boys were thrilled with the kind offer and appreciated him while admitting that they loved his car. "I really love your car and I have been coming here every day for the past month to admire and make a video with it," one of the boys said.

With the owner's permission, one of the boys then goes on to shoot a video wherein the other is seen getting out of the car in style. Instagram users loved the sweet gesture and dropped words of appreciation for the car owner. However, some also said that the video might be scripted.

Reacting to the video, one user simply wrote, '' Respect,'' while another commented, '' The owner has a big heart.'' A third said, '' Insan Dil she bada hona chaiye Paisa to aata jata rehta hai.. love you bro (A person should have a big heart, money comes and goes.)'' A fourth commented, '' You are a nice person, you understood his feeling.'' Another said, '' So sweet of you yaar.''



