Video Of Ganesh Temple In Chattisgarh Mesmerises Internet

There are a number of Ganesha temples in India. But now a video showing a small shrine located atop a hill in the middle of a dense forest is gaining traction on social media.

Taking to Instagram, user aadi_thakur 750 shared a stunning video which showed a Ganesha temple located atop Dholkal hill in Chattisgarh. “Live Ganesha Aarti,” the user wrote in the caption of the post.

The Ganesha shrine is located at a height of 300 feet from sea level. It is believed to be 1,000 years old. The shrine overlooks the dense forest of the iron-rich Bailadila mountain range.

The Instagram user shared the video last month and since then it has accumulated more than 452,000 likes and over two million views. In the comment section of the post, while some internet users called the video “amazing”, others jokingly wrote, “My clumsy legs would have slipped with all the water on that small surface.”

One user said, “The pujari ji has too much guts ayooo if i was at his place my legs would shiver to even stand there...( God will take good care of him i guess)” Another added, “This place was discovered hundred of years ago. It's call Dholkal Ganesh. It can be reached after some 40 minutes hike.”

Several users also flooded the comment section with folded hands and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, it is presumed that the Ganesha idol was made during the time of the Nagvanshi dynasty in the 9th or 10th century on a ‘dhol' shaped mountain range. The mountain range lies 14km deep inside the forest from the Faraspal police station of the district. One has to reach to the place on foot through a forest route as no road is available there.

