Videos Of Long Queues At Tim Hortons In Cash-Strapped Pakistan Divide The Internet

Tim Hortons, the iconic Canadian coffee brand, opened its first store in Pakistan's Lahore on February 10 and witnessed a record number of visitors. Pictures and videos circulating on the internet show long queues of people waiting to get their coffees. Some websites even claimed that Tim Hortons broke the world record for highest sales in its 61-year history with the opening of Pakistan's first outlet in Lahore.

The pictures and videos have now left the internet fuming, as several Pakistanis expressed anger at how the country's elite has no qualms about buying overpriced coffees when the country is going through an economic crisis. Many were also critical of the high prices of the products offered and called out people who waited for hours in queues. A small cup of Tim Hortons is priced at Rs 350-Rs 600, while a large one ranges from Rs 450 to Rs 800, depending upon which flavor.

One user shared a picture of a queue and wrote, ''As the first-day sale of Tim Hortons in Pakistan breaks the record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at the brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let's enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee.''

People also frowned upon the 'two sides of Pakistan'.

Another user shared two pictures to highlight the economic disparity in the nation, where inflation is at an all-time high. While one picture showed long queues at flour shops, another showed queues outside Tim Hortons.

Actor Farhan Saeed wrote in his tweet that "There are 2 types of Pakistan, one that stands in queues for flour and ghee at utility stores and the other that stands in queues at Tim Hortons."

A third user highlighted the same and spoke about the extremes of wealth and poverty in the country. He wrote, ''Lines at Tim Horton don't prove Pakistan is thriving, inflation is exaggerated and Pakistanis have money; it means the income disparity in Pakistan is insane. The elite keep getting richer while the masses suffer.''

A fourth said, ''When the country is in the dire need of foreign exchange. We are celebrating Imported coffee.'' Yet another added, ''Over 60 % population of Pakistan is living below the poverty line, meanwhile the rest has broken 61 years sales record of Tim Hortons.''

However, some also said that the new branch opening is great for the economy, and there is nothing wrong with people celebrating and spending their money like they wish to.

Notably, Pakistan is facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar, with inflation rising to over 27 percent. The $350-billion economy is still reeling from devastating floods last year, and the government estimates rebuilding efforts will cost $16 billion.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called Pakistan's economic situation "unimaginable."