Video Of 'Demonic' Figure In UK Shocks Social Media, Users Speculate

The video has garnered nearly 2,000 comments and over 2,800 shares.

A British couple recently claimed that they bumped into a "demonic" figure while on a walk with their dogs in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire. In a Facebook post, the couple, Hannah and Dave Rowett, shared a video of the creepy-looking figure crossing right in front of them in the dark.

"It seems we weren't alone on our early morning walk in Clumber today!" the couple wrote in the caption of the video, which showed a shadowy creature appearing out of the thin air, and crossing their path before disappearing.

Take a look below:

Since being uploaded, the social media post has created a serious buzz. It has garnered nearly 2,000 comments and over 2,800 shares. While some internet users explained the sight by insisting that the "figure" came from a cigarette or vape, others suggested the figure resembled "a ghost of a dog or fox".

"I would had chills seeing that. How lucky you are too had seen that!!!" wrote one user. "That's creepy," said another. A third user commented, "Smoke, breath, etc., not paranormal," while a fourth added, "Its vape smoke an it's been recorded an reversed in slower motion. Looks good though."

Also Read | Argentina Fan Goes Topless While Celebrating Win, Internet Concerned She'll Be Arrested In Qatar

However, according to New York Post, the couple insisted that they do not smoke. "It's quite demonic in the way it's crawling and has long limbs. It never changes its form, and if it was smoke it would change," Ms Hannah said. She also stated that she did not feel scared in the presence of the ghost - claiming that's because she grew up in a house where she "regularly" saw an old man who supposedly haunted it.

Mr Dave, who referred to himself as a sceptic of ghosts, also said that the encounter made him a believer. "I was just glad to see something because I've always said that I'd need to before I believe stuff like that. This makes me believe there is something," he said, as per the outlet.

Featured Video Of The Day Pay Rs 97 Crore For "Political Ads", Delhi Lt Governor Tells AAP