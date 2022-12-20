Argentina Fan Goes Topless While Celebrating Win, Internet Concerned She'll Be Arrested In Qatar

The Argentina woman was briefly covered by a banner at the final match on Sunday.

A female Argentina football fan took her shirt off and started waving it in the air after Lionel Messi's side defeated France and won its first FIFA World Cup since 1986. The woman, standing in front row of Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Sunday, was briefly hidden by the football banner she brought, which slipped in an unfortunate blunder. The images of the woman circulated across social media, and many users expressed concern over her fate. Many of them are saying she is at risk of being arrested for violating Qatar's rules.

The conservative country had asked football fans to show respect for local culture by not wearing revealing clothes in public. Among the various restrictions put in place by Qatari authorities before the start of the World Cup, visitors were asked to dress modestly and avoid showing their shoulders and knees in public.

The code of ethics also warned spectators to not go shirtless at the matches. But the female Argentinian fan got a little carried away.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed and it's not known whether authorities in Qatar stopped her for going topless at Lusail Stadium.

But social media is abuzz with discussion around the woman.

"I spotted her, very brave! She'll be arrested over there if she's not careful..." one user said on Twitter.

"I hope she makes it out of Qatar before she gets arrested," said another.

The incident comes after Croatian supermodel Ivana Knoll, who wore revealing outfits during her team's matches, said she was initially "super angry" after reading the dress code put in place by the Qatari government.

"When I arrived, I was surprised they were not making any problems about dressing, they allow you to wear everything what you want - except in government buildings, and in the end that's fine," she later said.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties on Sunday after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparalleled drama for their first world title in 36 years.

Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.