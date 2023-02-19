Video Of Couple Dancing To 'Calm Down' At Their Wedding Gets Thumbs Up From Internet

Internet users rated a 10/10 for the dance.

Weddings in India are typically grand affairs which involve a lot of dance and music, food and joyous celebrations. Without these elements, a celebration is deemed incomplete and rightly so. Now, a video of a newly-married Sikh couple dancing to the trending song 'Calm Down' at their wedding is going viral on Instagram, delighting internet users.

The video was shared on Twitter by Hatinder Singh, with a caption that reads, ''Rate The Vibes From 1-10.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, the newly-married couple is seen on the dance floor, surrounded by their friends and family. While the bride is dressed in a peach-coloured lehenga, the groom is in a white-coloured sherwani. Soon, they start dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down' and the bride clearly steals the show with her cool moves. The groom, on the other hand, tries his best to keep up with her and follows her. Meanwhile, the groom and guests are seen cheering her and some are even seen grooving to the song.

Internet users were delighted with the clip and rated a 10/10 for the dance. The comment section was full of heart and love emojis, with people showering love on the video and congratulating the couple.

One user commented, ''Definitely 10, it's not easy to dance in that n still maintain your hair n composure.''

"She's enjoying her wedding so it's a 10. Women should enjoy their weddings," another user wrote. A third said, ''Full marks to groom for his efforts and cool postures.'' A fourth added, '' Definitely "10" congratulations, cheers to good life & happiness.''

Recently, another video of video from a wedding function went viral, showing two men grooving to the popular song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The video showed the two men dressed in traditional attire, showing off their synchronised moves on the song.

