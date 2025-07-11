Bride Walks Through Mud, Groom Carried On Shoulders In Odisha Village Without Road

No decorated car, DJ, or even lights, the highlight of a wedding procession in Odisha was ankle-deep mud.

The newlywed couple had to endure a 3-km muddy trek on Thursday as their wedding procession waded through slush-filled roads. The scene is from a village in Bhadrak district, which lacks a basic paved road even after 77 years of Independence.

When the wedding procession moved towards the bride's home, locals carried the groom on their shoulders as his family and friends skipped the wedding due to the lack of a proper road.

It was the wedding of Shatrughna Mandal with Ruma Patra from Harishpur. However, celebrations were marred as the procession had to turn to a paddy field instead of a thoroughfare.

After a temple wedding, the return to the groom's home was even more painful. The bride had to be carefully escorted by a group of women through the muddy road. The 3-kilometre route to the main road is in such poor condition that even walking through it requires great caution.

Frustrated by repeated neglect, the villagers have now warned that they will boycott future elections if the administration fails to act promptly and construct a proper all-weather road for them. This incident has exposed the ground realities of rural Odisha.

With inputs from Dev Kumar.