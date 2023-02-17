Watch: Two Men Groove To 'Oo Antava' Song, Internet Says They 'Nailed It'

It is the duo's synchronised performance that left netizens impressed.

A video from a wedding function recently went viral, showing two men grooving to the iconic song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' without caring about all the guests looking at them.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Nabeel Photographic Moments. It opens to show two men dressed in traditional attire at a function dancing to the song that was originally picturised on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is the duo's synchronised performance that left netizens impressed. The short video was shared just a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 21,000 likes and over 414,000 views. A number of users flooded the comment section with fire and love-struck emojis.

"Excellent choreography," wrote one user. "Both the boy's nailed it," said another.

A third user commented, "Both are doing thumka better than me," while a fourth jokingly added, "I can't even imagine myself to do this much rocking dance."

Meanwhile, the Telugu movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in December 2021. It stars South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a cameo appearance alongside Allu Arjun in the song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. The song went on to become a huge hit across India.

Apart from 'Oo Antava' other songs from 'Pushpa: The Rise', too, have been very popular with many people showing off their moves. Previously, IPL match, cricketer David Warner, too, was seen performing the popular Srivalli dance move from the movie.

