Watch: Man Asks Elderly Couple To Pose For Photo, Results Are Heartwarming

The internet is full of posts on elderly couples. Some of them make us believe in true love and the concept of soulmates. The small moments, the excitement and the innocence can make anyone's day. In one such instance, a photographer shared the excitement of an elderly couple when he asked them to pose for the camera. The internet can't get enough of their cuteness.

The video was shared by photographer Sutej Singh Pannu on Instagram. In the video, he approaches the couple who are sitting on a cot, enjoying the winter sun along with a hot cup of tea. Mr Pannu tells them that they look really nice while sipping tea. The two start smiling and invite the photographer for tea. He later asks them whether he can click their picture. They agree for the same and Mr Pannu captures some beautiful shots. He comes with a printed photograph and gives it to the couple. The elderly woman holds the picture with the utmost caution, even holding it in her shawl to prevent smudging.

They then request Mr Pannu if he could take a picture of them standing up and he agrees. The elderly man curls his moustache and the woman adjusts her dupatta as they pose. The results of the picture are so wholesome and the reaction of the couple makes it even better.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over seven lakh likes and six million likes.

"Made my day," said a user.

"the way she holds the photograph," added another user.

"Such a cute video," commented another person.

A fourth person said, "Best thing I've seen on internet so far, much love."

"The most beautiful and best thing i have seen today. This has really humbled me," said a user.

"This is so precious," remarked another user.

Many people including rapper Badshah and cricketer Mandeep Singh left heart emojis on the post.

