Video Of Elderly Couple Dancing To 'Aa Jane Jaan' Goes Viral, Internet Is All Hearts

The video shows the elderly couple dancing the night away.

An Instagram video of an elderly couple dancing to retro hit 'Aa Jane Jaan' has gone viral on the internet. Posted by Instagram user Robin Nakai, the couple's grace and love are stealing hearts on the internet.

The video shows the elderly couple dancing the night away. The couple named Birinder and Amarjyot Gill can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit song. The video will surely melt your heart. The love-filled video shows that they have aged like fine wine.

The caption of the video reads, "A love story...in dance and music."

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than a million views. The internet showered their love in the comments section.

A user commented, "Legit goals! So poised, so classy and dignified couple Reminded me of one of the scenes from Sushmita Sen's web series- Aarya Truly commendable!"

Another comment read, "o awesome to watch an older Turbanned man waltzing with his very gracefully dancing wife. Delightful. It seems like he is of Military/army/navy background!" "Such a graceful couple.. and their love for each other reflecting in their dance," the third commented.

The fourth commented, "Oh! So beautiful! Loved watching it again and again. This is the Jodi made in heaven. God bless the graceful and lovely couple."

Meanwhile, another video of an elderly man dancing energetically for his wife went viral. A short clip posted by an Instagram user, Shruthi Vasudevan shows a 70-year-old man dancing energetically in a lungi and a white vest on the song Arabic Kuthi from the movie 'The Beast'.

