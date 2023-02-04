Video Of Chinese Boy Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's Song From 'Mohabbatein' Is Melting Hearts Online

The little boy won the hearts of netizens with his cute antiques.

A video of a little Chinese boy dancing to the song 'Aankhein Khuli' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Mohabbatein' is melting hearts online. In the clip, the child is seen turning on his camera himself and standing in front of it to dance to the popular Bollywood song. He is seen grooving to the music and adorably matching each and every step to the song's beat.

While sharing the video on his Instagram account Lucky_hang_hang, the little boy wrote in the caption, "Happy new year".

Watch the video below:

The little boy won the hearts of netizens with his cute antiques. In the comment section, several users appreciated the child's adorable expressions and energetic dance moves.

"Omg I can't believe.. Like seriously..every beat he is matching, best best best.. Love you boy," wrote one user. "This kid is going to give very tough Competition to Hrithik Roshan," said another.

A third user commented, "Oh ho I really have to appreciate his hardwork which made me smile." A fourth added, "we want more bollywood dance video this kid just wow! keep it up."

One user jokingly even wrote, "I want this kid! Pls ship him to India."

The video was shared on Instagram on January 22 and since then it has accumulated more than 8 million views and over 937,000 likes.

Meanwhile, previously, another similar video had taken the internet by storm. A little girl warmed the hearts of thousands with a video on Instagram that showed her imitating her aunt's ballet dance. Although the toddler was only able to walk, she tried her best to copy her aunt's dance steps. In the clip, shared by Reggie Ann, the little girl's mother, she was seen pulling a number of ballet moves as she pranced around the living room.

