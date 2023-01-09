Watch: Baby Adorably Imitates Her Aunt Performing Ballet, Internet Is All Hearts

A little girl was seen imitating her aunt's ballet dance

Children are observant and they generally pick up on the behaviour and habits of people around them. They are often found imitating the actions of adults, in an attempt to learn new things. Speaking of which, a little girl has warmed the hearts of thousands with a video on Instagram that shows her imitating her aunt's ballet dance. Although the toddler is only just able to walk, she tries her best to copy her aunt's ballet steps. Dressed in a t-shirt, the little girl was seen pulling a number of ballet moves as she pranced around her living room.

The video was shared by Reggie Ann, the little girl's mother, with a caption that read, "Laura is her idol."

Watch the video here:

The video starts with the baby's aunt named Laura, doing a cartwheel. She then pauses and points at her niece challenging her to do the same. The little girl tries her best to imitate her aunt by touching the floor. At the end of the step, she even claps for herself. The girl's aunt performs another ballet step by turning in circles. This time too, the confident toddler aces the step and claps for herself while flashing an adorable smile.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 5 lakh views and a plethora of comments. Users showered love on the toddler and were impressed by her confidence.

One user wrote, ''No but like, I think you don't understand how this is already impressive ??? She can follow and understand what position to get to do the movement, it's incredible.'' Another commented, '' I especially loved how she celebrated herself after every attempt! You go baby, girl!'' A third added, "I LOVE the clapping. She's got confidence."

