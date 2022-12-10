Video Of Brides Extravagant Wedding Entry With Father Leaves Internet Stunned

The post has garnered nearly 200,000 views and over 2,700 likes.

A video of a bride's extravagant entry to the wedding venue with her father is gaining traction on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Thursday by a user named Fasi Zaka, and since then the post has garnered nearly 200,000 views and over 2,700 likes.

The 14-second video showed the bride and her father entering the wedding venue in a huge chandelier of sorts. The pair stood in the middle as the giant hanging automatically kept moving on top. In the clip, guests were also seen looking at the bride arriving in an extravagant style and clicking pictures and taking videos of the moment.

Watch the video below:

Please don't let this become a thing pic.twitter.com/rWRGsyENFp — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) December 8, 2022

"Please don't let this become a thing," Mr Zaka wrote in the caption of the post.

The video has triggered various reactions on Twitter. While some users appeared concerned for the father and the bride, others simply found the video "embarrassing".

"Such show of wealth should be a punishable crime," wrote one user. "Looks like the opening scene from the next Mission Impossible movie," jokingly said another.

Viral Video | Brazilian Football Fan Wears Unique Mirror Outfit, Internet Loves It

A third user commented, "Sooooo extra....hahaha I wonder if this was the bride or the groom's idea." A fourth concerned user added, "It's quite dangerous for the people up there and down beneath as we have no safety standards here."

The location of the video is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, speaking of weddings, previously a video of a bull entering a wedding venue and running amok had surfaced on social media. In the clip, the raging animal was seen running through a marriage pandal filled with food and drink stalls and almost attacking a man. But thankfully, at the end of the footage, the bull was seen exiting the venue without causing any harm.

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: Luxury Cars Worth Over 700,000 Pounds Stolen By Thieves In UK