Watch: Brazilian Football Fan Wears Unique Mirror Outfit, Internet Loves It

Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Football's biggest carnival - the FIFA World Cup - is being held in Qatar. And some of the results have definitely stunned fans and supporters. During nail-biting matches, football enthusiasts express their excitement and happiness in unique ways. Now, a video of a Brazilian fan, who came up with an interesting way of supporting his team, is going viral on the internet.

"Brazil lost the game to Croatia but throughout the years in World Cup, they have the most dedicated fans ever. A Brazilian football fan covered himself with mirrors. Looked like a walking AR filter," a Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Brazil lost the game to Croatia but throughout the years in World Cup, they have the most dedicated fans ever.



Brazillian football fan covered himself with mirrors. Looked like a walking AR filter. pic.twitter.com/l8ZJky7XnZ — Min Min #KitaBoleh (@aymeemin) December 9, 2022

The video showed a Brazilian football fan in an interesting mirror mosaic pattern jersey and getting photos clicked with other amused football enthusiasts. It's not clear if the young fan wore the mirror dress in Qatar, but the gesture has definitely attracted the attention of the Internet.

The short clip has surfaced on several social media platforms and accumulated thousands of views and likes. Several internet users pointed out that the stadium in the background of the video looks like Qatar Education Stadium where yesterday's Brazil vs Croatia match took place.

"That's probably the best world Cup outfit in the history of world Cup outfits," wrote one user. "I too absolutely love this costume! He looks like he just got out of a computer simulation. Fantastic idea!" said another.

A third user commented, "That's really cool, hope he patented it and sells the idea." A fourth added, "Wow and I thought originality is dead."

Also Read | British Woman Claims She's Been 'Banned From The Pub' For Having 800 Tattoos

Meanwhile, coming back to the FIFA World Cup, Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 to qualify for the semi-finals on Friday. One of the finest players of his generation, Neymar Jr. was absolutely crushed after the devastating loss and left the pitch in tears.

Speaking after his side's World Cup quarter-final defeat, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar suggested he could step away. "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," he said, adding, "I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

Croatia, on the other hand, is now slated to go up against the winner of the Argentina and Netherlands match.



Featured Video Of The Day Tiger Found Hanging By Neck In Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve