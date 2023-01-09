Video Of Bizarre-Looking Deep-Sea Fish With Puffy Mouth, Bulging Eyes Goes Viral

A video has amassed over 318,000 views and more than 11,000 likes.

A famous Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea. Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a wolffish, or the devil fish - a bluish-grey fish with canine-like front teeth.

But one post, in particular, has now caught people's attention: a video of a bizarre deep-sea creature with a bloated, puffy mouth and scary bulged-out eyes. The viral hit has amassed over 318,000 views and more than 11,000 likes since it was posted on Monday.

Watch the video below:

Mr Fedortsov caught the weird-looking fish on his commercial boat in the Norwegian and Barents seas. His outlandish catch was made on New Year's Day.

Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some called the fish simply weird, others compared it to celebrities with botched cosmetic procedures.

"When the lip filler goes wrong," wrote one user. "Well, that's terrifying," said another. A third user commented, "The kardashians saw that fish, called the surgeon and said: i wanna it's lips!" while a fourth added, "Trout Pout".

One user even explained, "Deep sea fish bloating due to compression near the surface. It goes back to normal when it's back in the deep oceans, it's like when we go deep we feel the pressure. With this fish, it feels the pressure when it is reaching the surface." Another person said, "I thought that was an out take from the Kardashian."

The fish still remains unidentified, with Mr Fedortsov unsure of the species.

Meanwhile, speaking of bizarre deep-sea creatures, previously, in a remote area of the Indian Ocean, a weird collection of deep-sea creatures was found close to underwater volcanoes. Scientists and researchers from the Museums Victoria Research Institute were stunned to discover eels with no eyes, bat-like fish, and lizard fish with rows of razor-sharp teeth.

