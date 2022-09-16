Viral Photo: Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Eyes And Bizarre Teeth Caught By Fisherman In Australia

The image has garnered more than 270 comments and more than 1,500 likes.

An Australian fisherman recently left social media users baffled by his unlikely catch of a mysterious deep-sea shark with protruding teeth and large eyes. Taking to Facebook, Trapman Bermagui, a Sydney-based fisherman, posted a photo of the face of the deep sea shark caught at a depth of 650 meters underwater.

The bizarre creature has a distinctive appearance with rough-looking skin, a pointed nose, large eyes and a protruding set of sharp teeth. "The face of a deep sea rough skin shark. All the way from 650m," Mr Bermagui captioned the post.

Since being shared, the photo of the deep sea shark has caused quite a stir online. It has garnered more than 270 comments and more than 1,500 likes.

"Looks very prehistoric," wrote one user. "the deep sea is another planet down there. wild looking creatures," added another.

A third user suggested that it wasn't a real shark at all. "Man made.. either a sculptor or mixing of DNA with the assistance of the crisper," wrote the user. A fourth jokingly commented, "Looks really happy he's just had his braces off so is accentuating the gums and teeth."

Several other people also commented that the shark appeared to be a "cookie-cutter" shark - a small cigar-shaped shark with a bulbous snout and distinctive lips.

However, speaking to Newsweek, Mr Bermagui stated that the creature is not a cookie-cutter shark. "It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavour dog shark," he explained. "These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We catch them in the wintertime usually," the fisherman added.