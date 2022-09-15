After Harsha Bhogle's Tweet, Fan Demands 'Boycott Uber'. His Answer

As Harsha Bhogle shared his experience, many of his followers echoed similar sentiments.

Harsha Bhogle, a seasoned cricket commentator from India who is widely regarded as the "Voice of Cricket" in the world, posted a message on Twitter about his recent experience with the taxi-hailing app Uber India.

Mr Bhogle, 61, claimed in a series of tweet on Thursday that despite his best efforts to refrain from venting on social media, he was left with no choice because of Uber India's "indifference and callousness".

The commentator described how he had pre-booked an Uber cab that never arrived and how, when it did, he didn't have a memorable experience.

Mr Bhogle said that an Uber driver casually informed him that they never go to pre-booked bookings when he was sharing his experience on Twitter.

He further claimed that he tried to contact Uber and sent "several DMs," but that he only got a "poorly worded" answer.

"Try as far as possible not to rant on Twitter, but I've been left with no option by the indifference and callousness of @Uber_India and @UberINSupport. sent many DMs and got a reply that would show them in poor light. I'm still waiting for them to address my issue. So bear with me pls," Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Harsha Bhogle criticised Uber India in his next tweet, claiming that his pre-booked taxi never showed up and that when he requested another ride, one of Uber's drivers informed him that they "never go to pre-booked bookings."

His tweet became popular and one of the followers asked if Mr Bhogle would boycott the app. But the commentator replied he won't.

In his last tweet, he expressed anguish over no response from the Uber team, "Still no response from @UberINSupport @uber. Not even on DM," he said.