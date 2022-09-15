Anand Mahindra Shares His Friday Feeling With A Hilarious Video

Anand Mahindra's tweet has gone viral.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a funny video on his Twitter handle that shows two boys playing with a lemur. The video, shot in Madagascar and credit to National Geographic, shows the simian asking the boys to keep scratching its back. Mr Mahindra has added the hashtag Friday to his post, indicating that the video has already brought him in the weekend mood. The clip was shared by a user Imran Solanki and the Mahindra Group Chairman quote tweeted it.

"Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours.' The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part," Mr Mahindra said in his tweet.

"He has not forgotten! He is the King!" a user commented, with a reference to King Julian, a character in the animated movie Madagascar. "Or the time to scratch may not have been clarified," said another.

"Yes indeed Sirji, but first the lemur needs to be happy with the you scratch my back part .. Guessing not... high expectations indeed," a third user commented.

The businessman keeps interacting with his followers, posting interesting videos and re-sharing the content shared by Twitter users.

Last week, Mr Mahindra celebrated the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a unique way by sharing a clip of an elephant calf flailing his trunk.

He shared the video on Twitter with the text, "I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk...and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year."

On Monday, he treated his followers with the video of the "best Bolero driver in the world". The 36-second clip shared by Mr Mahindra showed an elephant charging at a Bolero SUV built by his company.