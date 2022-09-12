'Captain Cool': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'World's Best Bolero Driver'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his witty tweets, today shared a video of the "best Bolero driver in the world." The 36-second clip shared by Mr Mahindra shows an elephant charging at a Bolero.

The driver calmly reverses the vehicle, even as the elephant charges towards the vehicle. The elephant gives up the chase after a while. Throughout the chase, the elephant can be heard trumpeting loudly.

This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool. pic.twitter.com/WMb4PPvkFF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2022

The incident took place at Karnataka's Kabini Forest Reserve last week, Mr Mahindra said.

The industrialist applauded the driver for keeping his cool and ensuring that he got the passengers to safety.

The tweet has gone viral and has already garnered over 3,700 likes.

Several internet users responded to the tweet, applauding the driver's composure.

One user said, "He showed how to keep calm when the circumstances go out of your hand. He exemplified managing and controlling all the senses in adverse situation is not that hard."

Another wrote," Dangerous encounter. lucky to escape. Driver's cool and quick action to go on reverse saved them."

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 9.7 million followers on Twitter.

On Saturday, Mr Mahindra referred to the end of Ganesh Chaturti in his own unique way sharing a clip of an elephant calf flailing his trunk. A day after devotees participated in Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony, he shared the video on Twitter with the text, "I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk...and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year."