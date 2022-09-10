Anand Mahindra's Unique Farewell To Lord Ganesh

A user commented, "Ganpati went to Africa?".

Industrialist Anand Mahindra referred to the end of Ganesh Chaturti today in his own unique way which was by shared a clip of an elephant calf flailing his trunk.

A day after devotees celebrated the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi which is the Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony, he shared the video on Twitter with the text, "I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk...and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year."

I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk…and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year… pic.twitter.com/SN7Z7uuEzC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2022

A user commented, "Ganpati went to Africa?". Another user compared the calf's playful flailing to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's signature celebratory move where he yields his bat like a sword.

Ravindra Jadeja after his Fifty 🤧 — Shrish Khandelia (@ShrishKhandelia) September 10, 2022

Ganesh Visarjan, which marks the end of the 10-day long festival, is when devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings.

On this day, idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions.

Pandemic-induced restrictions had curtailed the celebration in the last two years. Free from those restrictions, the festival was celebrated with great fervour this year.

Yesterday, thousands of people gathered at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony.