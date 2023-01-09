'Looks Can Be Deceiving': Old Video Of Ball Python That Resembles A Banana Stuns Internet

A video of a yellow snake that resembles a banana is going viral

Snakes are one of the deadliest and scariest reptiles existing on earth. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise, and some have special ability to confuse predators with their defensive and offensive tactics. One such video of a yellow snake that resembles a fruit is going viral on Twitter, stunning social media users.

A Twitter account called Science Girl shared the video and wrote, ''The way this ball python looks like a banana." In the video, a ball python is placed on the side of a ripe banana. At first glance, it's nearly impossible for anyone to differentiate between the two. People can easily be fooled into believing that there are two bananas placed on the table. However, when a person picks up the python, the difference can be noted.

Watch the video here:

The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌

pic.twitter.com/xdUt6K2a2R — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 8, 2023

As evident from its name, this unique snake species is called Banana Ball Python, because of the yellow and brown markings that make it look like a ripe banana. The clip has garnered more than 4.1 lakh views, over 19,000 retweets and 13,500 likes so far.

Needless to say, internet users were intrigued by the video and left a variety of comments. One user wrote, "Imagine reaching for a banana and you take a bite outta snake." Another commented, "Reaching for a banana will never be the same again, thanks." A third said, "That's frightening! Can U imagine grabbing a banana and getting that instead! Gives me shivers. & I like most but some omg! Keep them away." Yet another added, "Wow how cool is this."

The ball python is known for its defence strategy that involves coiling into a tight ball when threatened. According to National Geographic, ball pythons, which live primarily in West and Central Africa, are one of the most popular choices of pets for snake enthusiasts and for breeders, as they are gentle, lazy and non-venomous. Their unique colouration and patterns are the result of a co-dominant genetic expression.

