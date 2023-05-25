Noodle Shop In Taiwan Serves Ramen Dish Made With 14-Legged Deep-Sea Creature

A bowl of the ramen dish that has gone viral.

A Taipei ramen restaurant has started topping bowls of noodles with huge isopods, a mystifying 14-legged deep-sea creature, and pictures of the dish are going viral on social media all over the world.

The name of the restaurant is Ramen Boy Noodle Bar, which is situated in Taipei's Zhongshan district.

The restaurant enthusiastically announced the limited-edition dish in a post on its official Facebook page, noting first that it had "finally gotten this dream ingredient! The enormous isopod is known as "the big king pods."

According to the South China Morning Post, "the 14-legged goliaths are normally found 500 metres (1,640 feet) or more below the ocean's surface, and the specimens sourced by The Ramen Boy were fished from the waters surrounding Dongsha Islands, southwest of Kaohsiung City. They are crustaceans that are distantly related to woodlice and can reach more than 30 centimetres (12 inches) from head to tail."

Explaining the manner of eating it with a description of the taste, the noodle bar wrote, "It's simple to handle, remove the intestines of the stomach sac; the glands can be kept for food. This time it is steamed. The white meat part tastes like lobster and crab. The yellow glands taste like crab cream. The overall taste is unexpectedly sweet! The taste is more pink and loose. Although not as solid as lobster and crab chewing, it is also super worth eating to understand your life achievements!"