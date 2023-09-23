Video: Noida Woman Grabs Man's Collar, Slaps Him Over Missing Dog Poster

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms.

A fight erupted between a man and a woman in a Noida housing society over the removal of a missing dog poster. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the woman abusing the man while grabbing his T-shirt's collar and pulling his hair. In the video, the woman asks the man, "Is the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) more authoritative than the Supreme Court?". Despite the man's attempts to calm her down, she continues to push him, pull his hair, and eventually slaps him.

Reacting to the now-viral video, Noida police said on X (formerly Twitter), "A case has been registered at the police station in Noida Sector-113 in connection with the incident. The fight broke out between the president of Aims Golf Avenue Society and one of its residents."

The Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar's official Twitter account also took note of the incident saying in a post on X, "In the mentioned incident, a dispute arose between the society's president and a woman at AIMS GOLF AVENUE Society in Sector-75 regarding a missing dog poster. A case was registered at Sector 113 police station in Noida."

उक्त प्रकरण में AIMS GOLF AVENUE सोसायटी सेक्टर-75 में सोसायटी के प्रेसिडेंट व महिला के बीच मिसिंग कुत्ते के पोस्टर को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है, निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 23, 2023

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms drawing sharp reactions from several users.

An X user commented, "This lady should be arrested along with the man who was involved.'"

"Another user said, "This woman should be arrested immediately; she is beating the man."