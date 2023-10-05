Video: Narrow Escape For 2 As Battery Of E-Bike Explodes In Sydney Hostel

Authorities have released footage of the moment.

Security cameras at a Sydney tourist hostel captured a shocking moment when an e-bike battery exploded, causing a massive fire to tear through the multi-story building. The blaze forced over 70 backpackers to evacuate immediately. CCTV footage of the incident, obtained and shared by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), has gone viral. The video opens with two backpackers exiting their room at the Mad Monkey Downtown Backpackers hostel at 9:08 am when a fireball suddenly erupts through the doorway, caused by the lithium-ion battery explosion.

The two backpackers narrowly escape the blast, but the fire quickly spreads, engulfing the hallway and forcing everyone in the hostel to evacuate. Both men made a desperate dash to safety before attending the nearby Kings Cross Police Station to seek assistance. One of the men, aged in his 20s, sustained minor burns to his leg and was transported to St Vincent's Hospital for further treatment.

According to a statement by the FRNSW, 22 firefighters and six fire trucks have been deployed to Darlinghurst Road, where the blaze broke out.

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze, but the fire had already caused significant damage to the building.

Experts from FRNSW's Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are working with NSW Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, but it is believed that the e-bike battery was faulty and caused the explosion.