Fire Damages Over 15 Houses In Manipur's Moreh Town, 2 Injured

The fire erupted in Mission Veng locality of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, it said.

Read Time: 1 min
Fire Damages Over 15 Houses In Manipur's Moreh Town, 2 Injured
An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.
Imphal:

At least two persons suffered minor injuries and over 15 houses were burnt in a fire in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday, a defence statement said.

The fire erupted in Mission Veng locality of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, it said.

"Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services promptly and doused a massive fire that engulfed 15-20 houses in Mission Veng locality in Tengnoupal district," it said.

Two injured persons were evacuated and first-aid was administered, the statement added.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Manipur Moreh Fire, Houses Burnt In Fire In Manipur, Massive Fire In Manipur's Moreh
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.