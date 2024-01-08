Video: Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Insurgents In Manipur's Moreh

A soldier fires back at insurgents in Moreh, Manipur

A fierce gunfight between insurgents and security forces broke out today in Manipur's border town Moreh.

Intermittent firing has been going on since last night, sources said. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, they said.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told NDTV in an exclusive interview that the violence that began due to tensions between two communities has now changed into a situation where insurgents are attacking the security forces.

"During these past eight months, unwanted incidents took place on some days, not for the whole eight months. Three-four months were peaceful and silent. The violence during the new year was between the state security forces and militants, not between two communities. Now, the dimension of the conflict has changed to state forces fighting against militants," Mr Singh told NDTV.