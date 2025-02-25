'Work Paused On Asian Highway Due To Myanmar Situation': S Jaishankar

A game changer in India's neighbourhood policy in engaging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be the completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral (IMTT) Highway, the progress of which is currently challenged by the internal strife in Myanmar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy has made significant progress whether it is in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal or Myanmar, he said, and gave the example of how during the COVID-19 pandemic India shipped vaccines to neighbouring nations.

There has been steady growth and deepening of ties between New Delhi and ASEAN, which should be further leveraged by all concerned, Mr Jaishankar said at a session on 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First' at the Advantage Assam Summit in Guwahati.

"The situation in Myanmar has paused the IMTT Highway project... We cannot allow this [Myanmar unrest] to block something so momentous. Practical solutions will have to be found to ensure the advancement of this initiative," Mr Jaishankar said.

Till July 2023, at least 70 per cent of construction work on the IMTT highway had been completed. The 1,400-km-long highway would link India with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.

No timeline for completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway has been given. The strategic highway project has been delayed many times. Earlier, the government had been aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

The 'Neighbourhood First' policy guides the management of India's relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood.

"We have seen new roads, checkpoints, rail links, waterways, power grids, fuel pipelines and transport facilities. There is much more to come in the years ahead," Mr Jaishankar said.

Some quarters, however, see only problems rather than look for solutions but at the end of the day, regional growth requires whole-hearted cooperation, he said.

Both Japan and South Korea have emerged as significant economic players in a range of areas in India, Mr Jaishankar said. Japan has given priority to development projects in the northeast in various fields, particularly in enhancing mobility and educational exchanges.

Malaysia and Thailand have liberalised visas for Indians and other ASEAN members have expanded air connectivity while education and skill development can be domains for future cooperation as well.