Myanmar Militants In Manipur? State Security Adviser's Big Reveal

2 Manipur Police commandos were killed in action in Moreh yesterday

Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh today alleged some militants from Myanmar may have been involved in the attack on police commandos in Manipur's border town Moreh yesterday. Two commandos were killed in action in the border town 110 km from the state capital Imphal.

"Yesterday, early morning, a large number of Kuki militants started firing at commando posts in three locations," Mr Singh told reporters today.

"PDF insurgents operating in Moreh, and maybe some reinforcements from Burma side may also attack state forces in Moreh. The state forces are prepared. Attacks have been happening for many days, but the gunfire had been coming from far areas, not nearby areas," Mr Singh said, referring to Myanmar's insurgent group People's Defence Force (PDF) that is fighting the junta.

"But yesterday, it started coming from nearby areas. Assam Rifles along with the police commandos and the BSF did their best. But one commando was injured in the head. He died later... The forces kept on firing. After a lull in firing, another commando from the 10 IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) was killed in action," Mr Singh said, dismissing allegations that valley-based militia dressed in police uniform have been involved in the Moreh flare-up.

Mr Singh's comments also comes a day after a school and other buildings were set on fire by unknown people in Moreh. The Kuki tribes, who are in Moreh and want the state forces to be withdrawn citing a complete breakdown of trust along ethnic lines, have alleged the state forces of harassing them and burning down buildings.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile. Four people including a father and a son were killed in firing by suspected insurgents today in two valley areas near the foothills. Three including the father and the son were shot dead in Bishnupur, and one in Kangchup.

On Wednesday night, three Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were injured in a mob attack in Thoubal district, a valley area 25 km from Imphal. The mob demanded the government send reinforcements to Moreh.