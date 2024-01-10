No Permission Yet For Rahul Gandhi Yatra In Manipur After Fresh Violence

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is an ambitious 66-day journey covering 6,713 km.

Fresh violence in the border town of Moreh in Manipur has cast a shadow over the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' a nationwide march planned by the Congress party, as the state government is yet to grant permission for the event.

The situation in Moreh remains critical, marked by a recent exchange of gunfire between Manipur police and militants along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh acknowledged the critical state of affairs, stating, "Mass combing operations" are currently underway by a joint effort of Assam Rifles, BSF, and state police to apprehend armed personnel responsible for the attacks on security forces.

On the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Mr Singh said, "Giving permission to Rahul Gandhi's rally is under active consideration. We are taking reports from various security agencies. After receiving reports from them, we will take a concrete decision," he said, responding to a question from reporters regarding it."

The recent exchange of fire in Moreh occurred Monday morning when militants targeted security forces in certain parts of the town. Officials reported the use of mortar shells during the attack, though no casualties were reported on either side. This follows a series of incidents, including firing and bomb attacks in Ward 7 and Moreh Bazar on Sunday.

The Congress party, led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge, aims to launch the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on January 14 from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

In a press conference in Guwahati, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal recently stated that the party is still awaiting permission from the Manipur government, which has informed them that the application is pending "approval" from the Centre.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is an ambitious 66-day journey covering 6,713 km by buses and on foot, traversing 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments, culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

