E-Bike Battery Explodes In Surat Home, Horrifying Video Goes Viral

The screengrabs show a room engulfed in smoke and flames following an e-bike battery explosion.

A terrifying video shared on social media shows the aftermath of an e-bike battery fire in Gujarat's Surat. The Instagram clip, originally posted by a local account six days ago, has amassed over 16.4 million views and sparked discussions about safe e-bike battery practices.

The video opens with smoke billowing from a corner of a room, quickly escalating into a full-blown fire. The person filming the scene screams and attempts to check on another family member. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an exploding e-bike battery while charging indoors.

The caption of the video shared by Instagram handle iamsurattcity reads, "Battery had a blast when charging. Don't make the mistake of charging the electric bike battery at home and see the results.

The incident has ignited debate online. While some viewers expressed horror at the fire, others focused on the cause, questioning why the battery was being charged indoors. Some criticized the videographer for filming instead of escaping.

However, a relative of the individual in the video clarified the situation in the comments section. Avani Zaveri Makwana explained that the recording began to document unusual noises coming from the battery for the manufacturer.

"Guys, this is actually an original video from my brother-in-law's place. He started the video before the blast. He recorded it to show the battery company that some weird noises were coming from it. When he was shooting the video, the incident happened. He tried to warn his mother inside the room and the valuables around him. His mother started shouting from the window for help, and the helpful neighbors gathered to help them in no time. So please stop making fun and learn something from it. He just shared the video in the police station, and some cop shared it to raise awareness," she wrote.

The fire erupted unexpectedly during filming. The homeowner attempted to warn his mother and secure valuables before flames engulfed the room. Neighbors intervened to assist the family.

Here's what social media users commented:

"Who puts bike battery charging at home?" an individual commented.

"I am still not understanding why the hell you are taking a video? It's your house, not Ekta Kapoor's serial set," another user wrote.

"Which brand's battery was this?" a third asked.