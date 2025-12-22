Video: Mexico's Tlajomulco Mayor Misses Boarding Train During Inauguration

A new Light Rail line opened last Monday, December 15, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco, aiming to make travel easier in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. The inauguration caught attention online when a video showed the mayor, Gerardo Quirino Velazquez Chavez, missing his first ride, reported El Heraldo de Mexico.

The video shows Quirino Velazquez running with his team to get on the train, but it starts moving before he can board, leaving him behind at the station.

A Mayor in Mexico, was late for the inauguration of the new train line and couldnt be part of the first trip.



In India the train driver would have been arrested for not waiting for the minister 😭🤡 pic.twitter.com/fOlGTuDzR7 — Amoxicillin (@__Amoxicillin_) December 21, 2025

The Light Rail Line 4 in Tlajomulco de Zuniga is 21 kilometers long and includes eight stations - Tlajomulco Centro, Cutlajo, El Cuervo, Concepcion del Valle, Real del Valle, Jalisco 200 Anos, Acueducto, and Las Juntas.

This line is expected to serve approximately 116,000 passengers daily and connects major commercial and industrial areas of the region.

Governor Pablo Lemus announced that the train service will be free for passengers from December 15th to December 31st during its inaugural period. The train service will operate daily from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Social Media Reaction:

People have given mixed reactions to the video. One user commented, "A big salute to the loco pilots."

Another user noted, "Rules are common for all! True example of equality and the mayor also seems down to earth who didn't force anyone to stop the train."