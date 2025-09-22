Video: Mattresses, Pillows Brought To Flipkart Office For All-Night Shifts Before Big Billion Days Sale

As the clock ticks toward the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicking off on September 23, a video has shed light on the gruelling preparations behind the shopping extravaganza. A video shared by a marketing employee shows a truck delivering bedding to the Bengaluru office, including mattresses and pillows. The clip, posted on Instagram by Simrann Bhambani, has over 1.7 million views. In the video, she explains it's for people staying overnight during the busy period. Tasks during the extended shifts include updating inventory, fixing technical issues, and running marketing campaigns.

Ms Bhambani's caption reads: "POV: It's gonna be a looong weekend." She added, "Yes, we do night stays in the office," with hashtags like #Flipkart and #BBD.

Watch the video here:

The post has sparked a lot of reactions online. While some people related to the long hours, others asked questions, like what marketers do during those late nights. A few joked about the workload, with one writing, "Why so much work? Do you update prices manually every hour?"

Some users called it out as part of a toxic work culture. Another commented, "Glorifying toxic work culture is a flex these days." A third user echoed a similar sentiment and said, "And you are proud of this? Smirking with goggles? We should not promote this culture of labour work."

A fourth user added, "This really shouldn't be normalised as fun. Work-life balance is important, but sadly in India it often feels like a myth. We need a healthier work culture instead of glorifying toxic practices."

Big Billion Days 2025 sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale kicks off on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 22. It offers discounts on items like phones, clothes, and electronics. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is also set to begin on September 23, with Prime members getting a 24-hour head start on September 22.