Video: Maharashtra Man Harasses Woman For Not Speaking Marathi, Her Response Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows a man demanding a woman speak Marathi in Maharashtra. The woman refuses, stating she does not know the language and won't comply. Viewers reacted with mixed opinions, condemning harassment and praising her.

A video showing a man aggressively screaming and harassing a woman for not speaking in Marathi has gone viral, triggering a language debate online. The clip, posted on the X account @gharkekalesh, shows the man insisting that the woman speak in Marathi as she lives in Maharashtra. However, the woman refuses, saying that she does not know the language and won't be forced into speaking it. "Nahi aata mujhe Marathi. Nahi bolungi. Aata hi nahi toh kaise bolungi (I don't know how to speak Marathi. I won't speak it. If I don't know it, how do you expect me to speak it?)," the woman told the man.

The man then asked her how she was staying in Maharashtra without knowing the language. To this, the woman replied several times, "Meri marzi se rehti hoon. Mera khud ka ghar hai (I stay as per my wish. I've my own house here)." The man then asked where her village is. "Mera gaon kahi ka bhi rahe (Let wherever my village be)," she said.

The man again told her, "Marathi mein baat karne ka (You have to speak in Marathi)." The woman then screamed at him, "Nahi karungi. Kya karloge? Main koi bhi bhasha se baat karun, mera zabaan meri marzi (I won't speak. What will you do? I'll speak whatever language I want, my mouth my wish)."

Kalesh b/w a Marathi guy and lady over not speaking Marathi in Maharashtra

May 12, 2025

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 281,000 views. In the comments section, while some users condemned the harassment, others praised the woman's courage. Several users also remarked on the importance of language.

"Language is important, but you can't harass like this. Both of them should be polite!" one user wrote. "If we continue down this path of linguistic intolerance, we risk creating invisible borders within our own country. And honestly, do we really need more division in a country that already struggles with religious, caste, and political divides? Words should unite, not divide," commented another.

"If you come across any language warriors, just say 'Okay, I'll learn soon,' and walk away. No need to waste your energy," suggested a third user.

"There is no law mandating anyone to speak a specific language in India anywhere. In fact, Article 351 instructs the Union to advance and enhance Hindi as a cultural medium and way to allow more regions to mingle. This is so weird and awkward," commented another.

"We are dividing our nation in language, which is not right, everyone has right to live any part of india," one user wrote.