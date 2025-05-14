"I Can Call India My Peaceful Home": Russian Woman's Heartfelt Praise For Indian Army Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video features Russian national Polina Agrawal praising the Indian Army. Polina expresses gratitude for the Indian military's role in national safety. Agrawal highlights the advanced defense systems provided to India by Russia.

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a wholesome video of a Russian woman praising the Indian Army and calling India her home is winning hearts on social media. Taking to Instagram, Polina Agrawal, a Russian national living in Gurugram, shared a heartfelt message thanking the Indian Army for keeping the country safe. She praised the Indian soldiers for their bravery and unwavering dedication to protecting the nation. "Really grateful to all Indian soldiers who protect us and help us sleep peacefully at night!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Polina, who calls herself "Russian Bania", recalled that her grandmother in Russia saw the conflict news and told her to return home. "I answered, what home? I am home right now here in Gurgaon, India," she said.

She then went on to laud the Indian military and their strong defence systems, even those provided by Russia. "The Indian military has got such advanced weapons and air defence systems - which Russia itself has provided. It stays so strong against all the drones or jets or planes or anything that tries to fly in," Polina said.

Watch the video below:

The Russian woman further praised the selfless spirit of the soldiers. "Indian soldiers have such immense dedication and such big hearts so we can sleep peacefully at night," she said, adding, "They risk their lives so we live whatever lives we were living before. And we do not even notice there is anything going on."

"I am so deeply grateful to them. I am so deeply grateful to them for their dedication. And, I am so deeply grateful to them that I can call India my peaceful home," she concluded.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 15,000 likes and over 149,000 views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Beautifully said! Truly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our soldiers who protect us every day. Their sacrifice, along with the strength of our defence systems like the S-400 and Akash, deserves our utmost respect - salute to our brave soldiers."

"What a beautiful and powerful message. Salute to our soldiers, and thank you, Polina, for recognising the strength and sacrifice that safeguard our peace," commented another.

"Russia has always been a great friend to us. Thank you for the military aid - rest assured, as a Russian, you have saved many lives," said a third user.

"So heartwarming to see someone from another country express such love and respect for our armed forces," one user wrote.