Video: Irish Tourist Causes Rs 16 Lakh In Damages To Historic Brussels Statue

An Irish tourist in Belgium was arrested after causing significant damage to a recently restored statue in Brussels. The damage is estimated to be worth $19,000 (Rs 15.83 lakh).

According to the New York Post, the tourist, reportedly intoxicated, was filmed trying to ride a lion statue at the Brussels Stock Exchange in Belgium. The statue, which also features a man with a torch, is one of two that were recently restored as part of a $150 million renovation project. As the tourist tried to climb down, he broke off a part of the statue, believed to be the torch.

An Irishman climbed the statue in front of the Brussels Stock Exchange, which was reopened yesterday after 3 years of renovation, and broke its arm #BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/Ne5yu5fFaU — 𝕬𝖐ı𝖓𝖈ı (@soneerbozkurt) September 15, 2023

The statue, known as The Bourse, incurred this damage just one day after its reopening.

According to local media, the police arrested the tourist at a nearby fast-food restaurant. The tourist claimed to be unaware of the extent of the damage he had caused.

Nel Vandevennet, project manager for the restoration, said the Brussels Stock Exchange building and statues were heritage-listed.

"We would like to carry out the repairs quickly, but it will surely take a few weeks or even months," he told news outlet VRT NWS.

He continued: "The whole building has only just been restored to its former glory, including the two lions, which were in a bad way.

"We thought the sculptures would enjoy greater respect. We just think it's very sad this happened."

According to Nieuwsblad, the authority is reportedly seeking compensation from the Irish tourist for the damage he caused to the statue.