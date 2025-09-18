Indian Tourist Amazed By Amsterdam Airport's Unique 'Human Watch': "A Man Inside The Clock..."

An Indian traveller was amazed by a unique art installation called the "Human Watch" at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands. This striking installation caught his attention with its unusual way of displaying time. In a video shared on Instagram, SK Ali shared his excitement while standing at Amsterdam airport, pointing out a massive clock that appeared animated. The clock featured a man seemingly drawing and erasing the clock hands to display the time. Ali captured the moment as the man drew 6:10 on the clock and then updated it to 6:11, showcasing the clock's unique mechanism.

"At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, a giant transparent clock fascinates travellers with its unique design. Instead of mechanical hands, a man inside the clock appears to paint and erase the hands every minute, creating the illusion of real-time updates. This “Human Watch” blends art and timekeeping, turning a simple clock into a captivating airport landmark," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:



Notably, the Schiphol Clock at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is an art installation created by Dutch artist Maarten Baas. From the outside, it appears as though a man in blue overalls is physically drawing and erasing the clock hands with a paint roller. However, this is actually an illusion. The clock features a 12-hour video recording of the artist performing these actions, which loops to always display the correct time.

The clip has amassed over 1.2 million views on Instagram, sparking a wave of wonder, humour, and admiration online. Many praised the creativity, calling it a "must-see" for anyone transiting through Amsterdam.

One user wrote, "Good innovation but getting tired of seeing his hard work every minute." Another commented, "This is not a real man standing inside the clock. What you're seeing is an art installation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol called the Schiphol Clock, created by Dutch artist Maarten Baas."

A third said, "This animation is fascinating but irritating when you want to see the time in a hurry and you have to wait for like almost a minute for the person to draw."