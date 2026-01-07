Amsterdam Airport Cancels 700 Flights Due To Severe Snow, Wind Disruptions

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, one of the largest in Europe, announced at least 700 flight cancellations Wednesday because of snow and wind, following days of weather-related travel disruptions.

More than 1,000 people spent the night at Schiphol, the airport said, adding that it had set up camp beds and offered breakfast to travellers forced to sleep there. The number of cancellations is expected to rise throughout the day.

