Video: In Terrifying Alligator Vs Python Fight, The Winner Is...

A video shows the result of a fight between an alligator and a python.

A video going viral on the Internet shows the result of an alligator vs python battle - and it's not for the faint-hearted. Captured at the Shark Valley Visitor Centre in the Everglades National Park, Florida, the video shows the winner of the deadly match chomping down on its defeated rival. In this case, it is the alligator that came out victorious and managed to defeat the huge snake- which is capable of swallowing humans whole.

The video was shot and posted to Facebook by Florida-resident Rich Kruger, who said that the python was over 10-foot-long.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 13,000 'views'.

Mr Kruger also shared pictures from the alligator vs python battle online.

Though the alligator came out on top this time, that is not always the case. Last year, at the same national park, a 10-foot python was about to eat a 4-foot alligator when a professional snake catcher came to the gator's rescue, reports Miami Herald.

According to ABC News, run-ins like these are not uncommon in south Florida, where the invasive Burmese python population continues to explode.