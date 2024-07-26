Video: Dutch Office Serves 'Questionable' Indian Food To Employees, Internet Divided

The video has accumulated nearly 1 million views and over 6,000 likes.

Indian food, just like the country's culture, is vivacious and comprises different foods and flavours from all the different states. While the taste and ingredients may vary from region to region, one thing that unites all to form Indian cuisine is the high spice and flavour quotient. And this vibrant characteristic of Indian food has put its cuisine on the global map. Now, an Indian man in the Netherlands recently shared a video showing his office's attempt at Indian cuisine.

Taking to Instagram, user Anuvind Kanwal shared a video of the "questionable" dishes that were served to employees at his office in the name of Indian food. The clip showed a spread that included dishes called "bell pepper dal" and "padima chutney". Also on offer were bite-sized naans and green beans. "The Indian food at my office in the Netherlands is a bit questionable. I sure don't want to know what "Padima Chutney" is made of," Mr Kanwal wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Kanwal shared the clip just a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 1 million views and over 6,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users praised the company for trying to be more diverse, others wondered how much research had gone into creating the Indian spread.

"The fact that they're making an effort is appreciable in itself," wrote one user. "Dude, I bet Europeans feel the same way about the Indian 'continental' cuisine. I think it's a great thing that they are trying to be more inclusive and adventurous with their taste buds," said another.

"Now we understood what Mexicans, italians and chinese feel when they see their dishes in India," jokingly commented a third user. "at least we should appreciate the efforts though some advice to the cook won't harm either of us i believe!!" wrote another.

"The food literally offended the Indian foodie inside me," commented one Instagram user. "Be grateful they they're atleast trying to accommodate you," expressed one user.