CEO Says Indian Engineers Are A 'Different Breed' Due To This Reason, Internet Reacts

Almost all employees in the corporate sector have experienced the feeling of being overworked and overwhelmed at work. Many spend late nights trying to finish tasks on preparing for an event or trying to meet deadlines. Work is an integral part of many of our lives. However, sometimes problems may arise if you can't strike a work-life balance. Amid this, Roshan Patel, Founder and CEO of Arrow recently took to social media to share an example of how sometimes we forget to give ourselves time off from work.

Mr Patel uploaded a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a caption "Indian engineers are a different breed." As per the post, Mr Patel asked the employee to take some time off, but the employee said that he did not need one.

indian engineers are a different breed pic.twitter.com/fYdMundMfy — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) July 24, 2024

The CEO told the employee, "Hey noticed you haven't taken any time off in a while. just checking in and definitely encourage you to take a break if needed!" To this, the engineer replied, "I dont need break sir. my body is a vessel for the company to find product market fit."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over four million views and 75,000 likes on the platform.

"Elon Musk searching for him," said a user.

Another added, "They really are though. Once worked at a consultancy where majority of my team was Indian. They grind like no other. Potluck days were on another level too."

A third user commented, "if you haven't noticed the underlying sarcasm you haven't worked with indian engineers enough"

"People who have built something will 100% relate to this, others might just call this toxic," said a person.

A user added, "can't possibly stress enough about how CORPORATE DOESNT OWE YOU S*** get a life beyond your job, they only and only care about themselves and their profits babe"

"This is actually ptsd from working under toxic indian management for years," remarked a user.